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    Dirt blaster, 035 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with textured grip, angled on a white background.

    Dirt blaster, 035

    Order number: 4.763-931.0

    The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.
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