Dirt blaster, 035 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.767-230.0The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 035) with rotating point jet makes a big difference: up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.
Max. pressure (bar)
180
Pressure (bar)
max. 180
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Nozzle size ( )
35
Connection thread
M 18
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information