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    Dirt blaster, 040 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with embossed logo and text "Professional" on the side.

    Dirt blaster, 040

    Order number: 4.767-231.0

    With rotating point jet for more efficient removal: the new performance dirt blaster with nozzle size 040 achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.
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