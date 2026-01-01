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    Dirt blaster, 050 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with embossed logo and text "Professional" on the side.

    Dirt blaster, 050

    Order number: 4.767-233.0

    Full power against stubborn dirt: the new performance dirt blaster with nozzle size 050 achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.
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