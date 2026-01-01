Dirt blaster, 100 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.764-208.0Dirt blaster – rotating point jet – 10 times the cleaning performance. Maximum working time thanks to ceramic nozzle/bearing ring. Max. 300 bar / 30 MPa, 85 °C.
Max. pressure (bar)
300
Pressure (bar)
max. 300
Temperature (°C)
max. 85
Nozzle size ( )
100
Connection thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com