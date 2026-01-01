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    Dirt blaster, 170 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with textured grip, angled on a white background.

    Dirt blaster, 170

    Order number: 4.764-201.0

    Dirt blaster – rotating pencil jet – 10x cleaning power. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for long service life. Max. 300 bar/30 MPa, 85 °C
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