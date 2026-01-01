Dirt blaster, small, 028 | Kärcher

At max. 180 bar/18 MPa working pressure and 60°C water temperature, the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 028) unleashes its full power. Thanks to the rotating point jet, it achieves 10 times the cleaning power. It also achieves up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor. Internal power losses have been minimised and the spray quality significantly improved. With ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for extremely long working times.

Up to 50 % higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor Enormous time saving. Minimised power losses and improved spray quality Improved cleaning power for removing stubborn dirt. The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream High cleaning power as well as high area performance. Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring Maximum service life. Powerful cleaning performance Quickly removes stubborn dirt.