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    Dirt blaster, small, 028 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with textured grip and branding.

    Dirt blaster, small, 028

    Order number: 4.114-056.0

    Full power against stubborn dirt: the new performance dirt blaster with nozzle size 028 achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.
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