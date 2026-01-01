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    Dirt blaster, small, 035 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with textured grip and branding.

    Dirt blaster, small, 035

    Order number: 4.114-019.0

    The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 035) with rotating point jet makes a big difference: up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.
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