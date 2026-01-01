Dirt blaster, small, 040 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.114-020.0With rotating point jet for more efficient removal: the new performance dirt blaster with nozzle size 040 achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.
Max. pressure (bar)
180
Pressure (bar)
max. 180
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Nozzle size ( )
40
Size
small
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
90 x 57 x 57
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information