Dirt blaster, small, 040 | Kärcher

The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 040) offers the benefits of minimal internal power losses and maximum spray quality, enabling up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor. Thanks to the rotating point jet, it achieves 10 times the cleaning power compared to conventional high-pressure nozzles at a working pressure of max. 180 bar/18 MPa and a water temperature of up to 60°C. With ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for maximum working time.

Up to 50 % higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor Enormous time saving. Minimised power losses and improved spray quality Improved cleaning power for removing stubborn dirt. The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream High cleaning power as well as high area performance. Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring Maximum service life. Powerful cleaning performance Quickly removes stubborn dirt.