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    Dirt blaster Vibrasoft, 080 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with grey textured grip and brass connector, labelled "Professional."

    Dirt blaster Vibrasoft, 080

    Order number: 4.114-068.0

    Vibrasoft rotary nozzle with rotating point jet for ten times greater cleaning performance. Durable dirt blaster thanks to ceramic nozzle. Reduces vibrations by up to 30% for maximum ergonomics.
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