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    Dirt trap attachment kit | Kärcher

    Galvanised metal basket with a curved handle, featuring rectangular cutouts around the sides and vertical slits at the base.

    Dirt trap attachment kit

    Order number: 2.642-532.0

    Galvanised steel bucket for collecting coarse dirt and for fixing the suction hose in outside areas.
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