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    Disc brush, medium, blue, 508 mm | Kärcher

    Circular brush attachment with dense blue bristles and a beige base, featuring a central black mounting plate.

    Disc brush, medium, blue, 508 mm

    Order number: 8.600-042.0

    Medium. For cleaning of all standard applications.
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