Disc brush, medium, red, 385 mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.907-151.0Red standard disc brush for regular maintenance cleaning.
Colour
red
Hardness grade
medium
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com