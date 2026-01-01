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    Disc brush, medium, red, 510 mm | Kärcher

    Red circular brush attachment with dense bristles, designed for cleaning equipment, set against a white background.

    Disc brush, medium, red, 510 mm

    Order number: 4.905-026.0

    Red standard disc brush for regular maintenance cleaning.
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