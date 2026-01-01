Disinfectant Cleaner, liquid RM 732 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.295-596.0Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732 combines the efficiency of a cleaning agent to tackle heavy dirt with the efficacy of a disinfectant to combat numerous pathogens.
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
10
Weight (kg)
5.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
192 x 145 x 248
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas