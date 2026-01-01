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    Disinfectant Cleaner, liquid RM 732 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 732 disinfectant cleaner in a yellow plastic container with label detailing product information.

    Disinfectant Cleaner, liquid RM 732

    Order number: 6.295-596.0

    Disinfectant Cleaner RM 732 combines the efficiency of a cleaning agent to tackle heavy dirt with the efficacy of a disinfectant to combat numerous pathogens.
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