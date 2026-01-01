Disinfectant, liquid RM 735 | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.295-597.0Neutral, effective, gentle on materials: Disinfectant RM 735 from Kärcher. With bactericidal (e.g. E. coli), yeasticidal (e.g. C. albicans) and limited virucidal properties (e.g. coronavirus).
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.1
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas