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    Double lance, 960 mm | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray lance with dual nozzles, ergonomic handle, and metal tubing, set against a white background.

    Double lance, 960 mm

    Order number: 2.112-016.0

    960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).
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