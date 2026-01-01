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    Drive for roller brush 500 | Kärcher

    Kärcher pipe cleaning nozzle with yellow wheels and metal body, featuring multiple jets and a long rod.

    Drive for roller brush 500

    Order number: 4.762-584.0

    Hydraulic drive for rotating roller brushes. For cleaning façades or solar power installations with our professional high-pressure cleaners. Installation on spray lance or telescopic lance.
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