Drive for roller brush 500 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.762-584.0Hydraulic drive for rotating roller brushes. For cleaning façades or solar power installations with our professional high-pressure cleaners. Installation on spray lance or telescopic lance.
Flow rate (l/h)
350 1000
Inlet temperature (°C)
40
Connection thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas