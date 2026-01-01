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    Dual dosing unit, stainless steel | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial valve with lever, metallic finish, labelled for chemical selection, brass fitting on top.

    Dual dosing unit, stainless steel

    Order number: 2.641-702.0

    Dual dosing unit, stainless steel.
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