Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Earthing cable for L2P | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher battery adapter with orange cable and metal clamps on a white background.

    Earthing cable for L2P

    Order number: 2.574-007.0

    6 m long earthing cable to establish potential equalisation between the blasting unit and the item to be cleaned during dry ice blasting. This prevents electrostatic discharges.
    Request a offer