Easy Foam Set with RM injector | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.640-691.0HP foam system for use with. HD/HDS units for cleaning and disinfecting. Foam nozzle for connection to lance and HP chemical injector with precision 0-5% metering valve. The machine specific nozzle kit has to be ordered separately.
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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