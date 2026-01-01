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    Easy Press HP trigger gun with soft grip, M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black and yellow ergonomic handle, brass nozzle connector.

    Easy Press HP trigger gun with soft grip, M22 x 1.5

    Order number: 4.775-466.0

    Easy press high-pressure trigger gun with integrated adapter for connecting to high-pressure hoses M 22 x 1.5.
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