Easy Press HP trigger gun with soft grip | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.775-463.0Easy press high-pressure trigger gun with softgrip. For high-pressure hoses DN 6 and DN 8 with 11 mm swivel diameter.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. pressure (bar)
300
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com