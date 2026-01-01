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    Easy Press HP trigger gun with soft grip | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black, yellow, and grey handle.

    Easy Press HP trigger gun with soft grip

    Order number: 4.775-463.0

    Easy press high-pressure trigger gun with softgrip. For high-pressure hoses DN 6 and DN 8 with 11 mm swivel diameter.
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