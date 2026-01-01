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    Easy Press trigger gun, M 22x1.5, grey | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with brass nozzle, featuring ergonomic handle and Kärcher logo embossed on the side.

    Easy Press trigger gun, M 22x1.5, grey

    Order number: 4.775-784.0

    Easy Press trigger gun, grey.
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