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    EASY!Force Advanced | Kärcher

    Grey and yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with brass fittings, labelled "Professional."

    Awards and exclusive range

    GDA18 VE WINNER 4C
    German Innovation Award 2018

    EASY!Force Advanced

    Order number: 4.118-005.0

    Effortless, not energy-sapping: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero.
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