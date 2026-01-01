EASY!Force conversion kit 1 - from high-pressure hose | Kärcher

It is also possible to use state-of-the-art EASY!Force technology with existing high-pressure cleaners and high-pressure hoses from Kärcher at low cost with our EASY!Force conversion kit 1. The conversion kit includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), a 1050 mm long spray lance (4.112-000) with EASY!Lock connections, the adapter 8 (4.111-036) for high-pressure nozzles with M 18 × 1.5 connection, as well as the adapter 12 (4.111-046) for high-pressure hose incl. rotary coupling.