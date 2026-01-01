Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    EASY!Force conversion kit 1 - from high-pressure hose | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessories including a spray gun, lance, and nozzle on a white background.

    EASY!Force conversion kit 1 - from high-pressure hose

    Order number: 4.111-050.0

    For retrofitting Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with existing high-pressure hose: EASY!Force conversion kit 1 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance and all adapters through to the nozzle.
    Request a offer