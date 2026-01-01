EASY!Force conversion kit 3 - high-pressure gun | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.111-052.0Compatible with existing high-pressure hose and spray lance: EASY!Force conversion kit 3, incl. EASY!Force trigger gun and all necessary adapters for upgrading your high-pressure cleaner.
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com