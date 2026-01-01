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    EASY!Force Ex | Kärcher

    Grey and yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with brass fittings, labelled "Professional."

    EASY!Force Ex

    Order number: 4.118-020.0

    Approved for use in hazardous areas, designed for fatigueless working: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet and reduces the holding force for the operator to zero.
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