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    EASY!Force Food | Kärcher

    Grey and yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with brass fittings, labelled "Professional."

    EASY!Force Food

    Order number: 4.118-015.0

    Perfect for the food industry: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun with full ceramic valve enables fatigueless working due to virtually zero holding force for the operator.
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