2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Electric broom EB 30/1 | Kärcher

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    Electric broom

    EB 30/1

    Order number: 1.545-126.0

    • Quiet, flat design, foot switch for added convenience, parking position, quick battery change
    • Brush replacement with no tools required, height-adjustable telescopic handle
    • Roller brush, battery, quick charger
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