Electric broom EB 30/1 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Electric broom
Order number: 1.545-126.0
Working width (mm)
300
Container capacity (l)
1
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
56
Charging current (A)
1.8
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V)
7.2
Battery capacity
(2.5 Ah)
Battery running time on hard floors (min)
51
Battery running time on carpets (min)
41
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 300 x 1340
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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