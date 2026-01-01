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    eco!Booster TR 045 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with multiple screws and a connector end, placed on a white background.

    eco!Booster TR 045

    Order number: 2.113-087.0

    eco!Booster with 50% more area performance than the Kärcher power nozzle; suitable for delicate surfaces. For cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (nozzle size 045).
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    Based on the ability to clean 50% more surface area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.