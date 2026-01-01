eco!Booster TR 045 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.113-087.0eco!Booster with 50% more area performance than the Kärcher power nozzle; suitable for delicate surfaces. For cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (nozzle size 045).
Pressure (bar)
max. 300
Temperature (°C)
max. 85
Nozzle size ( )
45
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas