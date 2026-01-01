Exhaust pipe adapter 76x157mm D199 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.656-079.0Exhaust gas nozzle (oval connection, diameter 157 mm) for connection to the hot water high-pressure cleaner. With draught diverter for flue tube connection. For flue tube diameter up to 200 mm.
Diameter (mm)
200
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas