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    Extended Easy Press trigger gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black body and yellow grip, isolated on white background.

    Extended Easy Press trigger gun

    Order number: 4.775-529.0

    Extended easy press high-pressure trigger gun for high-pressure hoses with rotating connector.
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