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    Flame monitoring attachment kit for HDS Compact, Middle and Super Class | Kärcher

    Kärcher accessory kit with black cable, mounting bracket, two white cable ties, and screws on a white background.

    Flame monitoring attachment kit for HDS Compact, Middle and Super Class

    Order number: 2.644-475.0

    Light sensor for monitoring the burner flame. How the light sensor works: the fuel supply is shut off if the flame goes out.
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