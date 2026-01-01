Flame monitoring attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.641-796.0More safety thanks to ABS HDS M/S flame monitoring system: A light sensor monitors the burner flame. The fuel supply cuts out automatically if the flame extinguishes.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com