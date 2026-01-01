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    Flame monitoring attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class | Kärcher

    Black cable assembly kit with connectors, screws, washers, and mounting brackets on a white background.

    Flame monitoring attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class

    Order number: 2.641-796.0

    More safety thanks to ABS HDS M/S flame monitoring system: A light sensor monitors the burner flame. The fuel supply cuts out automatically if the flame extinguishes.
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