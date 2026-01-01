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    Flat jet nozzle, 50 mm | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black tip, featuring a sleek design and visible screws.

    Flat jet nozzle, 50 mm

    Order number: 4.574-033.0

    Flat jet nozzle with optimized nozzle design. Great cleaning result and high erea performance.
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