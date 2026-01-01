Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Flat jet nozzle short, power, dia. 3 mm | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle attachment with a cylindrical connector, featuring a rectangular body and visible screws on a white background.

    Flat jet nozzle short, power, dia. 3 mm

    Order number: 4.574-117.0

    Perfect for abrasive applications in hard-to-reach places, short power flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaning systems from Kärcher. With quick-change system.
    Request a offer