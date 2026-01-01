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    Flat jet nozzle, XS, long | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher telescopic lance with black grip, featuring multiple screws along its length.

    Flat jet nozzle, XS, long

    Order number: 4.574-038.0

    Highest efficiency and a low noise level are the result of our optimized nozzle design. Great cleaning results and high area performance.
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