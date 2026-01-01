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    Flat jet nozzle, XS, short | Kärcher

    Silver and black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with a cylindrical design on a white background.

    Flat jet nozzle, XS, short

    Order number: 4.574-040.0

    Highest efficiency and a low noise level are the result of our optimized nozzle design. Very short nozzle to blast in narrow areas.
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