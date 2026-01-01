Flat jet nozzle, XXL, 75 mm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.574-054.0Flat jet nozzle (75 mm jet width) for the Kärcher Ice Blaster. The innovative nozzle shape ensures that dry ice is sprayed evenly through the whole width of the jet.
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
430 x 93 x 43
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com