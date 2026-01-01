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    Flat jet nozzle, XXL, 75 mm | Kärcher

    Kärcher flat jet nozzle, silver with black tip, featuring multiple screws along its length.

    Flat jet nozzle, XXL, 75 mm

    Order number: 4.574-054.0

    Flat jet nozzle (75 mm jet width) for the Kärcher Ice Blaster. The innovative nozzle shape ensures that dry ice is sprayed evenly through the whole width of the jet.
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