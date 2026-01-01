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    Flexible lance, 1050 mm | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic spray lance with a curved nozzle and ergonomic grip, set against a plain white background.

    Flexible lance, 1050 mm

    Order number: 6.394-654.0

    1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters.
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