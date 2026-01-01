FloorPro Industrial Cleaner RM 69 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.296-050.0Non-toxic industrial cleaner for removing common oil and grease stains during intermediate or maintenance cleaning of industrial floors in logistics centres and production environments.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
10
Weight (kg)
20
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
20.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 237 x 430
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas