Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    FloorPro Industrial Cleaner RM 69 | Kärcher

    Blue container of Kärcher RM 69 cleaning solution with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    FloorPro Industrial Cleaner RM 69

    Order number: 6.296-050.0

    Non-toxic industrial cleaner for removing common oil and grease stains during intermediate or maintenance cleaning of industrial floors in logistics centres and production environments.
    Request a offer