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    FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 780 floor cleaner in a white plastic container with label detailing product information.

    FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780

    Order number: 6.294-997.0

    Polymer-based wipe care without layer build-up for maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant hard and resilient flooring. Anti-slip properties in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04.
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