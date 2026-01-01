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    Foam nozzle attachment kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher suction hose with transparent tubing and black nozzle, coiled on a white surface.

    Foam nozzle attachment kit

    Order number: 2.112-013.0

    Foaming agent kit. The foam nozzle is ideal for use in sanitary areas and the food industry and wherever long application times are necessary.
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