Foam nozzle attachment kit | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.112-013.0Foaming agent kit. The foam nozzle is ideal for use in sanitary areas and the food industry and wherever long application times are necessary.
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com