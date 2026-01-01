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    FR 30 Surface Cleaner | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher surface cleaner with brass handle and black bristles, labelled "Professional."

    FR 30 Surface Cleaner

    Order number: 2.111-011.0

    Up to 10 times greater area performance compared with the conventional high-pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for optimal handling and integrated parking position. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 180 bar / 850 l/h / 60°C.
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