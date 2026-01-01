FR 30 Surface Cleaner | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.111-011.0Up to 10 times greater area performance compared with the conventional high-pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for optimal handling and integrated parking position. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 180 bar / 850 l/h / 60°C.
Diameter (mm)
300
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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