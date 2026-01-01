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    FR TR 30 Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with grey circular design and central metal attachment.

    FR TR 30 Classic

    Order number: 4.119-030.0

    The robust classic surface cleaner with 300 mm diameter and nozzle kit supplied (2 × size 018; others can be ordered separately).
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