Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    FR TR 40 Classic | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher surface cleaner with bristles, featuring a central brass nozzle and textured top.

    FR TR 40 Classic

    Order number: 4.119-029.0

    The robust classic surface cleaner with 400 mm diameter and nozzle kit supplied (2 × size 020; others can be ordered separately).
    Request a offer