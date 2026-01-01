FR TR 40 Classic | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.119-029.0The robust classic surface cleaner with 400 mm diameter and nozzle kit supplied (2 × size 020; others can be ordered separately).
Diameter (mm)
400
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual