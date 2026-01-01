FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.111-012.0Thanks to automatic suction of the dirty water, the stainless steel FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C.
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Colour
silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com