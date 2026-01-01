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    FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with a round metal base, black handle, and attached hose, featuring wheels and warning labels.

    FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner

    Order number: 2.111-012.0

    Thanks to automatic suction of the dirty water, the stainless steel FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C.
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