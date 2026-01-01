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    FRV 50 ME | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with a round metal base, handle, and attached hose, designed for efficient cleaning.

    FRV 50 ME

    Order number: 2.643-598.0

    Thanks to automatic suction of the waste water, the stainless steel FRV 50 Me surface cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85 °C. The FRV 50 Me features a temperature-resistant 7.5 m polyurethane suction hose. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 1,300 l/h / 85 °C.
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