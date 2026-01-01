Glass scraper | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.999-156.0Glass scraper made of metal from Kärcher. For cleaning all glass surfaces. The scraper comes without a blade, replacement blades are available.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.1
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
95 x 50
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
95 x 50 x 10
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas