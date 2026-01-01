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    Glass scraper | Kärcher

    Metal scraper with a retractable blade, featuring a silver body and a brass-coloured blade, lying on a white surface.

    Glass scraper

    Order number: 6.999-156.0

    Glass scraper made of metal from Kärcher. For cleaning all glass surfaces. The scraper comes without a blade, replacement blades are available.
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